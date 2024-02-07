Ex-DU lecturer protesting over caste atrocities detained with supporters

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained former Delhi University professor Dr Ritu Singh protesting over alleged caste discrimination meted out to her by the Daulat Ram college principal, and scores of her supporters.

They were detained when hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in solidarity with Dr Singh. A large number of personnel were deployed in the North Campus of the University of Delhi.

Tuesday was the 163rd day of her protest. She has been demanding the removal of Daulat Ram college’s principal, Dr. Savita Roy, over caste-based discrimination and her subsequent removal from the position of assistant professor.

Addressing citizens through X (formerly Twitter), Singh said, “This protest will not stop until the police arrest the principal...that is how the rules and regulations under the constitution function.”