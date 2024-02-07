Give proof of Khalid Saifi’s role in ’20 riots: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday raised its concern over the “endless” arguments by the prosecution over the bail plea of Khalid Saifi, an accused in a UAPA case linking to the 2020 Delhi riots.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said, it is not hearing appeals against conviction or acquittal but only with bail pleas and arguments which cannot go on endlessly.

During the hearing, while the special public prosecutor Amit Prasad cited WhatsApp chats and other details from the chargesheet to show the role of various accused persons in the alleged riots conspiracy case, the bench expressed its dissatisfaction in going further.