JNU: 'Towards a Democratic Students’ Union'

In a conversation with ABVP convener, Adarsh, ahead of the the JNU Student’s Union (JNUSU) election, Ifrah Mufti inquires on the issues on which the election will be contested after the long hiatus of four years. Excerpts:

What will be the election issues this year at JNU ?

There are a few issues which we are looking to highlight in the upcoming elections; The most crucial of these being students denied of the most basic necessities. Our demand to the authority is that every student must have access to basic amenities, whether on campus or in hostels.

After a gap of four years, do you think that JNU students are still excited about the election? What are they looking for?

Yes, I believe the students are very excited about the union elections since it will happen after four years. Most of these students have never seen the union elections even during their graduation. This will be a great opportunity for them to place their demands and make their voice heard. The students of this university want a democratic JNUSU. This is their foremost demand.

How many students’ organisations will be in competition this year?

Unlike other universities, at JNU, the competition is between the left-oriented parties and the ABVP.