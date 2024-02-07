MCD furore over more financial powers to Mayor

NEW DELHI: The second day of the budget session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also went by in ruckus and disruption, resulting in little to no debates on proposals. On Tuesday, opposition councillors protested against the proposal of cut motion tabled by the Leader of House Mukesh Goyal.

BJP councillors tore the proposals and chanted slogans before the Mayor’s seat. The house proceedings had to be stopped twice in order to dissuade the ruckus. The Mayor finally adjourned the session till Wednesday as the chaos continued.

The special meeting on Tuesday was called to discuss the revised budget estimate for FY 2023-24 after it was adjourned on Monday. However, the BJP said the proposals tabled by AAP in the revised budget “unconstitutionally” snatches away financial powers from various committees to the tune of Rs 1,500 crores and transfers them to the Mayor.

Meanwhile, Congress councillors also opposed the move and a heated exchange of words took place between Mayor Shelly Oberoi Oberoi and Congress corporator Ariba Khan.