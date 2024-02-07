Member of LeT J&K module held from railway station

NEW DELHI: An alleged member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had also served in the Indian Army and retired from the service last year, was nabbed by the Delhi Police at the New Delhi Railway Station, police officials said on Tuesday.

The alleged terrorist, identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, was one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara. The accused reportedly retired from the Indian Army as a soldier on March 31, 2023.

Sharing details of the operations, a senior Delhi Police officer said intelligence was received on February 4 from investigative agencies in J&K that one Riyaz Ahmad Rather, an absconding terrorist would reach the New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours of Sunday.

Riyaz Ahmad Rather was allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC from terrorist handlers.

The J&K Police had busted the terror module and five people were arrested along with the recovery of incriminating materials, including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds.