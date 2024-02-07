Member of LeT J&K module held from railway station

NEW DELHI: An alleged member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had also served in the Indian Army and retired from the service last year, was nabbed by the Delhi Police at the New Delhi Railway Station, police officials said on Tuesday.
The alleged terrorist, identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, was one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara. The accused reportedly retired from the Indian Army as a soldier on March 31, 2023.
Sharing details of the operations, a senior Delhi Police officer said intelligence was received on February 4 from investigative agencies in J&K that one Riyaz Ahmad Rather, an absconding terrorist would reach the New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours of Sunday.
Riyaz Ahmad Rather was allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC from terrorist handlers.
The J&K Police had busted the terror module and five people were arrested along with the recovery of incriminating materials, including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds.
After receiving the intelligence, Delhi police swung into action and formed a specialised team which was deployed at all exits and strategic points across the New Delhi Railway Station. “The staff acted promptly and identified the alleged Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him, when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate 1 of New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours,” the senior police officer said.
Police said the accused was subjected to intensive interrogation, and he revealed that he, along with a friend Altaf, had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Nizamuddin railway station on February 3. “From there they took an auto and reached New Delhi Railway Station. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout,” the official said.
Police said Riyaz is suspected of have received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather, both already arrested by J&K Police. Delhi Police have recovered one mobile phone and one SIM card from Riyaz’s possession. J&K Police have been informed for further necessary action at their end, the official added. Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday granted transit remand to the alleged terrorist Riyaz Ahmad on an application moved by the J&K Police.
J&K Police busts terror module, 5 held
The J&K Police had busted the terror module and five people were arrested along with the recovery of incriminating materials, including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds. The alleged terrorist, identified as Riyaz Ahmad Rather, was one of the key conspirators of the busted terror module, police sources said.