Six Hedgewar hospital docs to be booked over inflated bills

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena has approved the registration of a case against 10 officials, including six doctors of Dr Hedgewar Hospital, in the alleged clearance of inflated bills of a private medicine supplier. The L-G’s action came weeks after the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) gave its go-ahead to the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the suspects.

The 10 officials are: Manoj Kumar, Savita Singh, Ashok Dua, Anibrata Saha, Yogesh Kataria, Sharad Vyas, Daljit Kaur, Praveen Jain, Harinder Kumar and Sukhpal.

The Directorate of Vigilance, in an order, said the Anti-Corruption Branch on March 14, 2023, requested permission to investigate the officials. The permission was sought based on an FIR dated July 14, 2014 at the Farsh Bazar police station, which has been transferred to the Anti Corruption Branch by Delhi Police.

The vigilance department said that the documents provided by the ACB and recommendations provided by the administrative department were placed before the L-G, who accorded the approval to register the case in the matter submitted by the ACB.

The DoV said the probe found that the staff of Dr Hedgewar Hospital was involved in the commission of offence about the clearance of bills of the pharmacy company.

It was also revealed that the pharmacy company gave cheques of Rs 1.41 crore to settle the excess payment made to them out of which a cheque of Rs 91 lakh was cleared while another cheque of Rs 50 lakh was dishonored.