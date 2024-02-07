Spectre is 'electric'& quietness reimagined

When Rolls-Royce introduces a new car, people sit up and take notice. But the Spectre is quite simply not a new ‘Rolls’. It is, for all intents and purposes, the start of a new chapter for the Goodwood-based luxury carmaker.

Rolls-Royce has committed to going fully electric by 2030, and the Spectre being a fully electric coupe is a testament to what the company, which is known for making some of the most desirable, ultra-wealthy people movers in the world, can do.

Designed as a super coupé, the Spectre is a looker. Up front, there is a large grille, a revised Spirit of Ecstasy, and split headlights, something seen on a Rolls after the 2008 Phantom.

Along the sides, the 5,475-mm-long coupé, which can seat four, looks stately. It has a suicide door on each side and the largest wheels (23 inches) ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce. At the rear, the fastback tail catches one’s attention, and the tail lamps are clear so that they work well with all of the 44,000 colour options the luxury car can be had with.