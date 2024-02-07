Yours Rarely: On south Delhi's antiquarian store

If you are a lover of old things, of quaint little lithographs or signed first-edition books, south Delhi’s Southex Books and Prints has you covered. The antiquarian store, run by Sanjiv Jain and his son Akshay, has been around for a while now. But, for a store dealing in antiques, they have always been abreast of the latest trends in art.

Their Instagram page details the availability of originally limited-edition lithographs of rare coloured botanical aquatints as well as works on fauna from the 19th century, something that is in vogue in the collectors’ community now. The store has also developed over the years a reputation for being the “trustiest” art dealer in the capital, with the Jains being upfront about the value and condition of the items they deal in.

A rare edition of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, with illustrations by John Leech, gets this candid notice on their Insta page: that this is “a hard cover with original dust jacket, with some wear on the dust jacket, and some staining on the initial pages, but otherwise a clean copy”.

Going public with Instagram is also making them accessible to a lot of history buffs and collectors who would otherwise might have missed the store nestled in a peaceful neighbourhood in South Extension 2. With rare first editions and signed copies of books, lithographs, maps, and photographs among many other things, the store is a treasure trove for collectors of rarities or anybody interested in having a tangible connection to history.

It is easy to miss the store if you are not looking for it, as no signboards point to its location. From the outside, it looks like any other house in the neighbourhood. But once you get inside, into the large room filled with paintings and illustrations, shelves lined with bulky hardbound books, intricately designed chandeliers hanging over vintage furniture, it is as though you’ve stepped into a bygone era.