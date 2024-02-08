AAP MLA Amanatullah withdraws plea in Delhi HC against ED summons

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who approached the Delhi High Court against the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, withdrawn his plea on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices Rekha Palli and Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed the plea as withdrawn. The money laundering probe against Khan is linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment by the Delhi Waqf Board.

It is alleged that Khan, while working as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines. The ED had raided the premises of Khan who represents Okhla constituency.