Centre unleased all agencies against me as if I'm country's biggest terrorist: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre on Thursday of unleashing all the probe agencies against him as if he is the biggest terrorist in the country.

Kejriwal said that every drop of blood in his body is for the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who has skipped multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an excise policy-related money-laundering case, also accused the Centre of obstructing the projects of his government, including a proposed doorstep delivery scheme for ration.

"The Centre tries to stop everything in Delhi. We wanted to provide doorstep delivery of ration to people but the Centre stopped it. But by the grace of god, we formed the government in Punjab. On Saturday, I will be in Punjab where we will launch the scheme for doorstep delivery of ration," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the Centre has unleashed all its agencies against him.

"You must be reading in the newspapers that Kejriwal has received an ED notice, a CBI notice, a Delhi Police notice. They have unleashed all the agencies against me as if I am the biggest terrorist," he said.

The chief minister said he has been labelled as "corrupt" and underlined how he provides free electricity and free treatment at the hospitals run by the Delhi government.

"They say, I am a thief. You tell me, is someone who provides free education to children a thief or someone who shuts down government schools is?" he asked the gathering.

When locals complained about faulty water bills, the chief Minister said the AAP government would bring a settlement scheme to address the issue.

He also highlighted the facilities provided by his government in the city's unauthorised colonies, such as drains, streets, water and power supply.