DDA approves Rs 8,811 cr budget

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday approved its annual budget for 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 8,811 crore. The overall receipts of DDA, saw a jump of 75 per cent in current financial year at Rs 7,696 crore in comparison to Rs 4,392 crore in the previous year, a statement said.

In projections for the next year, the DDA has pegged its revenue targets at Rs 9,182 crore, which marks an increase of nearly 19 per cent from current year.

The developmental activities that the DDA undertook in the current financial year amounting to Rs 8,804 crore, which is an increase of nearly 69 per cent over the previous year, when the expenditure stood at Rs 5,189 crore, the statement said.

The DDA has aimed to keep expenditure at the same level as the current year. There is a significant enhancement in the allocations of maintenance expenditure on civic infrastructure as well.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is the DDA chairman, the Authority will undertake several developmental projects during the next financial year that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgradation of the landscape and restoration and preservation of the national capital’s heritage.