DDA approves Rs 8,811 cr budget

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday approved its annual budget for 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 8,811 crore. The overall receipts of DDA, saw a jump of 75 per cent in current financial year at Rs 7,696 crore in comparison to Rs 4,392 crore in the previous year, a statement said.
In projections for the next year, the DDA has pegged its revenue targets at Rs 9,182 crore, which marks an increase of nearly 19 per cent from current year.
The developmental activities that the DDA undertook in the current financial year amounting to Rs 8,804 crore, which is an increase of nearly 69 per cent over the previous year, when the expenditure stood at Rs 5,189 crore, the statement said.
The DDA has aimed to keep expenditure at the same level as the current year. There is a significant enhancement in the allocations of maintenance expenditure on civic infrastructure as well.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is the DDA chairman, the Authority will undertake several developmental projects during the next financial year that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgradation of the landscape and restoration and preservation of the national capital’s heritage.
Highlights
A total allocation of Rs 3,460 crore has been made for development of land and physical infrastructure which includes roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines, drainage, beautification, aesthetic upgradation andstreetscaping primarily in the vacant portion of land in sub cities of Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas.
The work on the construction of UER-II having project cost Rs 6421 crore is nearing completion. The allocations for 2023-24 have been enhanced from Rs 920 crore to Rs 1590 crore.
The construction of residential complex on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms in Karkardooma, Delhi is currently underway and a total of 497 1 BHK apartments in a 22 storey structure are almost complete, it said. The Work on another 1026 2 BHK apartments in keeping with TOD norms is also ongoing and provision of Rs 450 crore and Rs 245 crore has been made respectively.
The allocations for Phase IV of Delhi Metro projects in 2023-24 have been enhanced from Rs 350 crore to Rs 390 crore.
Construction of road to connect SAARC University and CAPFIMS (Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences) in Maidangarhi with Chhatarpur road is being taken up on priority. Provision of Rs 100 crore and Rs 20 crore have been made.
Two multilevel car parking, one each at Nehru Place & Bhikaji Cama Palace are in progress. In addition, another multi-level car parking is proposed at Netaji Subhash Place. For the re-development of Dilli Chalo Park, Ghata Masjid Park, Sadhbhavna Park and Urdu Academy Park behind the Red Fort, the DDA said its focus includes maximizing the park’s potential through beautification, emphasizing appropriate landscape design and to elevate the park’s value as a prime public green space.
Ongoing work at Karkardooma residential complex
