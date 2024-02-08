Delhi BJP to launch mega Dalit outreach drive ahead of LS polls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP is going to roll out a mega Dalit outreach campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls through a series of events, including a “Dhanyawad Modi” rally, over naming of Ayodhya airport after Maharshi Valmiki, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The SC Morcha of Delhi BJP has planned three big programmes, two of which, “Basti Samark Abhiyan” and “Dalit Yuva Samvad,” will be held in coming days, said president of the outfit Mohanlal Giraha.

The “Dalit Yuva Samvad” is expected to be attended by over 1,000 youngsters and students belonging to the SC community. The event is likely to be attended by the BJP national president J P Nadda or Union minister Amit Shah, Giraha said.

Under the Modi government, a number of initiatives and schemes were launched that have provided huge benefit to the dalit community, he said. The SC Morcha will communicate these works to Dalits to ensure the Modi government returns to power a third time in a row, he said.

A door-to-door campaign to meet Dalits across the city was started in the last week of January. There are 12 reserved Assembly constituencies in Delhi.