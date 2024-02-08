Delhi Public School bomb hoax: Mail came from foreign IP address

NEW DELHI: The recent email “hoax bomb threat” to Delhi Public School in RK Puram was probably the work of some unidentified people who are most likely not based in India, the police probe has revealed.
According to a senior Delhi Police official, a team of cyber police station, who is working on the case, has found that the alleged miscreants used a foreign-based IP address, meaning that they are most likely sitting in some other country.
On February 2, the DPS RK Puram had received a threat email which claimed that two bombs had been planted inside the school premises following which an alert was sounded and the whole school was evacuated. After a thorough search, the cops declared it as a hoax threat.
“The case is very tough to be cracked as the alleged people were using a foreign IP address and a tor browser on a dark web,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena told this newspaper.
The Tor browser can be used for secure and anonymous internet surfing, even on the Dark Web. As per cyber experts, Tor is a system of network encryption that protects your privacy and anonymity online.
The police in its investigation have, so far, found that the threat mail, also seen by this newspaper, was written with sub-standard English. “The sentence construction was not right. There were grammatical mistakes too. It seems that the message was first written in the regional language and then translated into English,” the officer said.
The police have also found out that the email through which the threat mail was sent, was created on the very same day i.e. February 2.
Earlier too, several schools of Delhi have received hoax mails that always triggered panic. The Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram, Delhi Public School Mathura and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar (two) received bomb threats which turned out to hoaxes.