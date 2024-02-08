Delhi Public School bomb hoax: Mail came from foreign IP address

NEW DELHI: The recent email “hoax bomb threat” to Delhi Public School in RK Puram was probably the work of some unidentified people who are most likely not based in India, the police probe has revealed.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a team of cyber police station, who is working on the case, has found that the alleged miscreants used a foreign-based IP address, meaning that they are most likely sitting in some other country.

On February 2, the DPS RK Puram had received a threat email which claimed that two bombs had been planted inside the school premises following which an alert was sounded and the whole school was evacuated. After a thorough search, the cops declared it as a hoax threat.

“The case is very tough to be cracked as the alleged people were using a foreign IP address and a tor browser on a dark web,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena told this newspaper.