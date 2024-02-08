Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, three land in police net

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake international visa racket allegedly running under the cover of Advocate & Travel agency and arrested three people from the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Udit Moghav (32), a resident of Janakpuri, Sagar Dabas (25), a resident of Ladpur, and Kewal Singh (45), a resident of district Kaithal, Haryana.
According to officials, all the three were involved in a syndicate which used to lure victims on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports/visas of foreign countries at lucrative prices.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said three Indian nationals -- Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Kumar and Vikram Singh -- arrived as deportees from Istanbul at IGI Airport in 2022 and a probe was initiated.
During the probe, Sahil disclosed that he wanted to go abroad to earn livelihood and his journey was arranged by agent Kewal Singh and his associate agents Udit Moga and Sagar Dabas in lieu of Rs 20 lakh out of which Rs 2 lakh was paid to them in cash as advance and it was agreed that remaining amount would be paid after reaching Guyana.
Mogha, who was in the business of ticketing and money exchange, was arrested fromone of his hideouts in Delhi, the DCP said. During business trips, he became friends with Kewal Singh and Sagar Dabas and the trio cheated people.