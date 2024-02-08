Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, three land in police net

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake international visa racket allegedly running under the cover of Advocate & Travel agency and arrested three people from the national capital and neighbouring Haryana, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Udit Moghav (32), a resident of Janakpuri, Sagar Dabas (25), a resident of Ladpur, and Kewal Singh (45), a resident of district Kaithal, Haryana.

According to officials, all the three were involved in a syndicate which used to lure victims on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports/visas of foreign countries at lucrative prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said three Indian nationals -- Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Kumar and Vikram Singh -- arrived as deportees from Istanbul at IGI Airport in 2022 and a probe was initiated.