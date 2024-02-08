Food in the times of strife

I noticed another elderly couple sitting near me. The man was reading the newspaper, while the lady was chanting silently while holding prayer beads. Next to them was a steel tiffin that lay open on a rickety plastic table in front of them, with half-eaten aloo subzi and some rotis. Even as I ate the biscuit dunked in tea, I felt a sense of guilt in doing so.

You see, there is a certain sense of stigma attached to eating when coping with grief and loss. Even if you haven’t felt it, there’s an unease in moments like these, which choke your appetite at the very first instinct. While we often attach food with comfort, exigencies that beckon you to a hospital’s emergency ward are so overpowering that food takes a back-seat. It is then that food becomes a basic requirement, instead of being an elixir of happiness and joy. Almost everyone in that garden, near the tea kiosk, was ordering tea and settling with it—not because of a craving or the desire to eat out, but out of necessity and a shared sense of faith.

It is perhaps because of this that outside the biggest hospitals in the Capital, you come across tiny shacks, makeshift stalls and kiosks that sell tea, biscuits and cakes round the clock. Food, you see, is not just a source of joy—it is omnipresent, and serves us as a source of strength and sustenance in times of tension. You also realise that at times when you pray, you lay bare your fundamental emotions. You’re no longer in a social pretence, and in such times, for most of us here, it has always been the humble biscuit and the ever-so-significant tea that gets us through. We seek comfort and reassurance through food, and the latter comes to us as if putting a warm hug around us. For at times of strife, a hug is what we need.

As we got up after finishing our tea, the lady I shared the tea with, said: “Khaa lena kuchh beta (make sure you eat something later, my dear),” she told me. I smiled back at her, and said, “Aap bhi (you take care of yourself, too).” As I made my way back inside, I realised that others, too, shared a similar goodbye—until we met again.

Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’