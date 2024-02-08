IP College is nerve centre of emerging Bharat: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Started in 1904 as ‘Indraprastha Putri Pathshala’, in Gali Anar in Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, the IP college for women, the first women’s college of the University of Delhi celebrated its 100th year of institution on Wednesday.

The centenary celebrations were graced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Prof Yogesh Singh and the chairman of the College Alok B Shriram.

“The journey of a hundred years is never easy but this institution has an unrivalled record of traversing a journey of a century with commendable achievements, high credentials making everyone proud. This institution is an epicentre of change, a nerve centre to formulate a new Bharat,” Dhankhar said while addressing the students, teachers and alumni.

“I invite you to the new building of Parliament as my guest. You will be amazed to witness its transformation,” the V-P added.The centenary celebrations showcased the journey of Indraprastha college over the years through many cultural, social, and economic transformations that have been witnessed through cultural performances and expressions of gratitude.

The cultural extravaganza is aggrandized by the efforts of more than 4,000 of its students, alumni members, and faculty members.