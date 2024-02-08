MCD House adjourned amid uproar over more financial powers to Mayor

NEW DELHI: The meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi was adjourned twice on Wednesday amid demands for withdrawal of the cut motion budget proposal.

The special session of the MCD House started at around 2.30 pm and lasted for only five minutes.

Councillors from the opposition BJP continued to protest against proposed amendments in the upcoming budget that are alleged to increase the financial power of the Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The Aam Aadmi Party councillors had on Tuesday presented cut motions in a House meeting proposing to transferRs 1,500 crore to Mayor’s discretionary funds.

The BJP opposed the move stating that the corporation has withdrawn funds allocated for various developmental works to transfer it under Mayor’s control.