MP Danish Ali says getting threat calls, files complaint

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali has alleged that he received a threatening call at his office in central Delhi.

After receiving a complaint from Ali’s office at the Tilak Marg police station, an FIR under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered, an official said on Wednesday. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered against an unknown caller. Teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, calls were made by an unidentified person to the MP’s office number repeatedly on Tuesday from 8 pm to 8.30 pm.

“The caller asked if this was the office of Danish Ali. When Ali’s personal secretary confirmed, the caller threatened and used abusive language. We checked the number of the call,” it read.