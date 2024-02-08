Vehicle owners in Delhi yet to install high security number plate: Minister Kailash Gahlot

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday asked the vehicles owners in the city to get high security number plate.

Till date, over 13 lakh vehicles have installed the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP). Delhi has 13.4 million registered vehicles.

“I urge all residents of Delhi to promptly install HSRPs and color-coded stickers on their vehicles. By adhering to these mandatory requirements, we collectively contribute to fostering a safer and more organized vehicular environment across the capital,” Gahlot said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in December 2018, notified the HSRP annd colour codes. The unique High-Security Registration plate is linked electronically to the vehicle after its affixture on the vehicle.

The background for colour-coded Stickers for diesel vehicles is Orange, Light Blue for the Petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles.

The HSRP comes embedded with a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra symbol in a blue-coloured hologram.

These plates measure 20 mm in length and 20 mm in width and come with a unique 10-digit PIN or Personal Identification Number that is engraved on the lower left corner of the HSRP plate using laser technology.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport, all motor vehicle owners must install an HSRP. All vehicles purchased after the year 2019 already have the HSRP installed.