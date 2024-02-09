1 killed, 4 injured as portion of metro station caves in; DMRC orders probe

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old man was killed and four others sustained injuries after a 50-metre-wide portion of a Delhi Metro station in northeast Delhi collapsed on them on Thursday morning, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified by cops as Vinod Kumar Pandey, from Sultanpur in UP, is survived by his wife and three children. The injured have been identified as Ajit Kumar, Monu, Sandeep and Mohd Tazir.

The incident took place around 11 am when a portion on the eastern side of Gokalpuri Metro Station’s boundary wall on the Pink Line collapsed, the official said.

According to viral videos recorded by onlookers, boulders could be seen falling off the metro station from a height of around 15-20 metres.