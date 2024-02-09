Admissions to Class VI, IX in govt schools from April 1 to May 10: Delhi Education Directorate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Education Directorate has issued guidelines for admission to classes 6th and 9th in government schools through Delhi government school admission scheme.

The admission process is scheduled to commence on April 1 and will continue until May 10. A circular regarding this has been issued by the school branch of the directorate.

Under this scheme, students from feeder schools (municipal corporation schools, government-aided schools, private schools) will have the opportunity to enroll in the nearest parent schools. Instructions have been given to establish a connection between feeder schools and parent schools under the Directorate of Education.

Parents of Class 5 students from all feeder schools are required to meet the principals of parent schools for the admission of their children, starting from April 1, 2024.

Documents such as a passport-size photograph of the student, proof of residence in Delhi, optional Aadhaar number (with proof), optional bank account number (with proof), and caste certificate/disability certificate (if applicable) will be required for admission to the class.

As per the circular, all feeder schools are mandated to provide information on the module by February 12.

The process of mapping and linking feeder schools is expected to be completed by February 19. Additionally, feeder school heads must provide information about nominated students to parent school heads by February 29.