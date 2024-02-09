‘App-based cab yet to ensure access for all’

NEW DELHI: A plea moved before the Delhi High Court said the bike-taxi aggregator Rapido is yet to address “accessibility barriers” of differently-abled persons and these “critical barriers” prevent them from travel.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the platform on the plea moved by disability rights activist Amar Jain and visually-impaired banker Dipto Ghosh Chaudhary. The petitioners said, in spite of six updates on the app, not a single issue flagged by them has been resolved, which shows Rapido’s “casual and insensitive attitude”.

“Issue notice. Reply, if any, be filed before the next date of hearing,” the court said while dealing with the plea.

The petitioners had approached the high court last year and sought directions to Rapido to conduct an immediate accessibility audit, resolve accessibility barriers in a timely manner and ensure holistic end-to-end accessibility.