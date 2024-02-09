‘Centre waging war against non-BJP states’; Kejriwal joins Oppn protest

NEW DELHI: Participating in a protest held by LDF at Jantar Mantar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the NDA-led Centre is waging a war against the opposition-ruled States.

“The governments led by opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. They have created an India-Pakistan situation with us. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments,” Kejriwal alleged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala staged a protest against the Centre over pending dues and alleged bias towards non-BJP States. On Wednesday, a similar protest was held at the same venue by Karnataka Congress.

“This country had to see this day that at the Jantar Mantar, a place where the people of this country, fed up with the exploitation, come to protest, the chief minister of Kerala, has to sit in protest,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the Constitution provides a clear demarcation of power between the Centre and the States, yet the central government interferes. “Education and health are state subjects. It is written in the Constitution,” he stated.