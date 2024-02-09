‘City’s Backbone, yet subjected to ill-treatment’: AAP-led MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party-ruled MCD has recently regularised over 5,000 sanitation workers in the city, saying measures will be taken to regularise services of sanitation workers in bulk. The association, working for the welfare of sanitation workers, however, say the move was ‘too little too late’ as nearly 25,000 daily wagers have been waiting for their turn for more than two decades. Rajendra Mewati, Secretary of United Front of MCD Employees, while talking to Anup Verma, said apart from regularisation, issues like pension, provident fund, and cashless medical facilities among others are issues which require immediate attention. Mewati said they are raising their voice since long and will continue in future if their concerns are not addressed.

Excerpts:

What are the demands that your front is agitating for?

Regularisation of sanitation employees is major issue as more than 25,000 daily wagers are waiting to become permanent employees since 20-25 years. Sanitation workers play a key role in making a city hibitable, hence it should be the responsibility of their parent body to pay heed to their needs. In Delhi, there are over 75,000 sanitation workers, but a big chunk of them are either daily wagers or substitutes who only get employment when a permanent staff is absent. Health is also a major concern for sanitation workers.

What is the current status of regularization of sanitation workers in the MCD?

The cut-off dates for regularization of staff was different in the trifurcated MCD, but after unification, the civic agency is yet to come out with a single date. Additionally, the cut-off date for different departments of a single body should not be different.