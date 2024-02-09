‘City’s Backbone, yet subjected to ill-treatment’: AAP-led MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party-ruled MCD has recently regularised over 5,000 sanitation workers in the city, saying measures will be taken to regularise services of sanitation workers in bulk. The association, working for the welfare of sanitation workers, however, say the move was ‘too little too late’ as nearly 25,000 daily wagers have been waiting for their turn for more than two decades. Rajendra Mewati, Secretary of United Front of MCD Employees, while talking to Anup Verma, said apart from regularisation, issues like pension, provident fund, and cashless medical facilities among others are issues which require immediate attention. Mewati said they are raising their voice since long and will continue in future if their concerns are not addressed.
Excerpts:
What are the demands that your front is agitating for?
Regularisation of sanitation employees is major issue as more than 25,000 daily wagers are waiting to become permanent employees since 20-25 years. Sanitation workers play a key role in making a city hibitable, hence it should be the responsibility of their parent body to pay heed to their needs. In Delhi, there are over 75,000 sanitation workers, but a big chunk of them are either daily wagers or substitutes who only get employment when a permanent staff is absent. Health is also a major concern for sanitation workers.
What is the current status of regularization of sanitation workers in the MCD?
The cut-off dates for regularization of staff was different in the trifurcated MCD, but after unification, the civic agency is yet to come out with a single date. Additionally, the cut-off date for different departments of a single body should not be different.
The AAP-led MCD had recently regularised more than 5,000 employees. The CM had distributed appointment letters. What is the view of your association on this?
Those who were given appointment letters were already permanent employees. The MCD had changed their cut-off dates due to which they were in trouble. Later, after court’s order they were given letters. The move was just an eyewash. On many occasions, few employees get permanent appointments but it requires a big push to regularize the majority of employees.
Several associations, under a united banner, had recently held a protest and even political leaders shared the stage. How effective was the move?
Recently, we held a massive protest in which Delhi Congress leaders extended their support. We believe if political parties support our cause, our voice will be stronger. Before the MCD elections, almost all political parties had assured to support our demands.
What other facilities do the staff require on ground?
Since we work on the ground for more than 8 hours, we expect better facilities for shelter, changing rooms, and toilets for women. There are little facilities for sanitation workers in any of the MCD wards. The staffs on ground face lots of issues while working and the harsh reality is, they do not get proper treatment.
Since AAP came to power in the MCD, has there been any improvement in the condition of sanitation workers?
Honestly, there is no improvement in the condition of sanitation workers. We put our lives in danger during the Corona pandemic, gave our best during the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, the G-20 Summit and other occasions. The sordid state is no government recognizes our contribution. Even after working for two shifts during the G-20 Summit, no staff got appreciation or extra remuneration.