Delhi crime: Two men shot dead inside salon in Najafgarh area

According to the police, A call was received at the Najafgarh Police Station saying a man had been shot inside a salon located in the Indra Park area of Najafgar

"The nearby Mohan garden police station also received a call alleging two people being admitted to hospital with gunshot injuries," DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Both were declared dead later. The deceased were identified as Sonu and Ashish, the police said.

As per official sources, Sonu had one gunshot wound on his head while Ashish was shot thrice in head and received one bullet injury on his chest.

The saloon area is being thoroughly examined by the Crime team of Delhi police and a separate team from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, was also called to scan the premises.

A probe is underway. Further details are awaited.