Delhi HC raises concerns over forest land encroachment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday raised its concern over the issue of encroachment and unauthorised constructions of religious structures on forest lands, remarking that there are enough religious structures in the national capital and highlighting the lack of breathing space.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said that the forests need to be restored and pointed out the city’s alarming levels of air pollution.

It also noted the health implications of unchecked urbanisation, citing the detrimental effects of air pollution on public health. It urged a balance between heritage preservation and environmental conservation, stressing the need to prioritise the well-being of citizens.

“..How will you enjoy the heritage if you can’t breathe in the city? We have to balance our interests..” Justice Manmohan orally remarked.

The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said the encroachment issue is very serious and the state has lost possession of its valuable land.