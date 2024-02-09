Excise case: Interim bail of liquor businessman extended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, who has been arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, till February 13.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the accused seeking extension of his interim bail, which was scheduled to expire on February 9.

The application said the accused’s wife was hospitalised again due to post-surgical complications. The judge passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought some time to reply to the application.

“In view of the above, this application is directed to be listed for reply/arguments on February 13, 2024 at 2 pm. Till then, interim bail of accused shall stand extended,” the judge said.

The judge had granted interim bail to Mahendru, the managing director of liquor distributor Indospirit, on account of his wife’s surgery. The judge had granted the relief to Mahendru in excise case.