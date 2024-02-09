Farmers protest blocks traffic at Delhi borders

NEW DELHI/NOIDA: Delhi borders witnessed huge traffic jams as farmers from neighbouring states tried to enter the national capital for their protest march to Parliament on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers, including women and elderly, from around 100 villages joined the march to press for their demands for hiked compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by Noida and Greater Noida authorities in the past.

As the farmers were stopped from entering the city, they staged a sit-in at the borders causing massive traffic jams. The farmers’ protest was called off after authorities assured them of hearing their demands.

The Noida police stepped up security along its borders with Delhi since morning. Barricades were set up at Chilla border in East Delhi with Noida police on one side and their Delhi counterpart on the other to prevent farmers from entering the capital. The farmers started their march from Mahamaya Flyover around 12 pm. Cops with anti-riot gears, teargas shells and water cannons and RAF personnel were stationed.

Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND loop, Kanlindi Kunj bridge, around Dalit Prerna Sthal, Atta Chowk and Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida.