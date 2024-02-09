‘File action taken report regarding Wankhede’s plea’

NEW DELHI: A court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Sameer Wankhede seeking an FIR against an IPS officer for alleged harassment and atrocities punishable under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, Wankhede alleged that IPS officer and Narcotics Control Bureau DDG Gyaneshwar Singh harassed him during the enquiry conducted to probe alleged procedural lapses by Wankhede in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs case.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of the Patiala House Court issued notice to the DCP (Southwest) of Delhi Police and ordered an action taken report be filed in respect to Wankhede’s complaint to the Mumbai Police.

The court directed the police to file the report by February 27, the next date of hearing. “Despite repeated requests, DCP (Southwest), failed to register FIR or to take necessary action,” the complaint read.