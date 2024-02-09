HC pulls up MCD over non-payment of salaries, pensions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the non-payment of salaries and pensions to the employees and former employees asking to put the house in order or it "need to be winded up."

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said the matter is pending over four years and questioned why the MCD has failed to give the payment to the staff.

"We are giving you the last opportunity...fix your house. Put it in order. Otherwise, we will say this is a fit case where municipalities need to be winded up," the court said.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, asserted that the civic body will face consequences if it continuously fails its statutory obligation to clear the arrears and salaries of the employees as per the seventh pay commission. The court also stressed that it cannot wait any further.