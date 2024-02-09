‘Now, worth nothing’: Horror that unfolds after the crash

NEW DELHI: Those who stood around, in their cars, impatiently in traffic, passing by, walking, waiting, amid a sea of people, all turn into witnesses. A portion of the Gokulpuri metro station comes crashing down on the road underneath, over five people. There lives irrevokably scared by the tragedy, witnesses recall unfortunate episodes from the incident.

Ashutosh Sharma, a passerby returning home after visiting a doctor with his son on a motorcycle, said he was horrified to see the huge cement boulders collapsing suddenly.

“I was crossing the road when I saw the cement falling from above. I picked up my son and ran from the scene. I went to the police station where I asked my son to wait while I went back to collapsed metro station to extend help to the injured people,” Sharma said.

Cab driver, Dilshan Khan, was waiting near the metro station. He says that a major tragedy has been averted as the same area remains flooded with school children only two hours after the incident happened.

“The Government Boys Senior Secondary School is hardly 50 metres from where the accident took place. Had the incident occurred around 1.30 pm, it could have been much, much more disastrous as many students gather underneath the metro station, sharing tea and snacks after school,” he said.