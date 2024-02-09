SI lands in CBI net for taking Rs 45k bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Sub-Inspector rank officer in the Delhi Police while the latter was accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000, official said on Thursday.

The central probe agency said a case was registered on a complaint against the said Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, Jamia Nagar Police Station, Delhi on the allegations of demanding bribe from complainant.

It was alleged that the accused police officer, who was engaged as an Investigative Officer of a case, demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for diluting the case against him and others and for not arresting his maid and guard.

Accordingly, the probe agency laid a trap to apprehend the suspect while he committed the illicit act. The accused Sub-Inspector was caught red-handed by officers of the central agency while accepting the undue benefit of Rs 45,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused and further investigations is on, official added.