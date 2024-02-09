Some Home Truths

In a bustling metropolis such as Delhi, where change is the only constant, Anica Mann, an archaeologist and a “true Dilli wala”, is a documentarian of the city’s architectural heritage. With a passion for history and an eye for detail, she navigates its streets, mapping the evolution of Delhi houses on her Instagram page, @delhihouses, which she started in 2022 and which has 19.5k followers. “Archiving Modern Delhi houses,” her Instagram bio reads. “Modern houses,” says Mann, “are not just structures, they are living remnants of Delhi’s rich history.”

For Mann, modern houses are those that have stood the test of time, seamlessly integrating into the urban fabric while retaining their original charm. In one of her recently archived houses from Chandni Chowk, Mann points out the distinct characteristics of old houses, such as the towering sandstone staircases deliberately crafted to “slow down” the foot-traffic.

Over time, however, the many renovations, like the use of cement, or a new staircase, have been ways of introducing diverse architectural elements with each reflecting its era. These, according to her, are the features of a modern house.

Chronological time is not what differentiates “modern houses” from “contemporary” ones. The former are those that have gracefully weathered the passage of time; they also influence the architectural styles of other buildings. “The Khazanchi’s Haveli of the Mughal Emperor’s treasurer in Chandni Chowk is one such building whose architectural style has served as inspiration for the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a building that marks the modern period of Delhi,” she says.