Tragedy of errors: Bullet misses target, fatally hits bystander on the abdomen

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man was killed while another sustained a superficial gunshot injury when a man fired a shot at the latter but the target ducked, causing the bullet to pierce through another person who later succumbed to his injuries.

DCP (north-east) Joy Tirkey said a call was received on February 4 reporting a firing incident and gunshot injury, saying that the injured were taken taken to a hospital.

“It was found that a man named Sumit got a bullet abrasion injury on the back of his neck while one person named Rahul sustained a bullet injury to the lower left side of his chest,” the DCP said.

Sharing further details about the incident, Tirkey said there was a marriage ceremony (Sanjay Balmiki’s daughter’s marriage) at Jheel park in Welcome, in which all the accused were present.

“A few men started fighting over a petty issue in an inebriated condition. Akshat Pandat opened fire and Rahul got shot. Sumit sustained superficial injuries,” the official said.

Three suspected person were arrested in this regard, the police said. During interrogation it was found that there was an old enmity between Karan and Sumit as they were residing in same locality.

On February 4, Karan and Sajan came to Jheel park to attend a marriage function. A quarrel took place between Karan and Sumit over a petty issue. “Akshat was carrying a weapon and opened fire at Sumit,” the DCP said. But Sumit ducked and instead of him, the bullet hit Rahul in his abdomen. Sumit sustained a graze injury on the back of his neck. The police have seized a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore along with 2 roundsfrom Akshat Sharma.