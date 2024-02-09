Women group demands suspension of AIIMS prof accused of raping junior

NEW DELHI: A women’s rights group has written to the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanding suspension of Dr Deepak Gupta who has been accused of raping a woman scientist from the institute under the false pretext of marriage.

Gupta, who is a professor of Neurology at the AIIMS trauma Centre has already been summoned by a local court in the case and was booked under section 376 (rape & sexual assault), 313 (forced abortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in an FIR registered at Hauz Khas Police Station.

The professor has been accused of “forcing the scientist to break her marriage prospect with a match, marrying her in a temple in Haridwar in absence of family members, impregnating her and forcing her to abort the child against her wish”.

“Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS) Delhi, expresses its solidarity with the woman scientist working at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in her struggle for justice. It is noteworthy that on the complaint of the said complainant, Delhi police has registered a case under several serious sections of IPC including rape, forced abortion etc. against Dr. Deepak Gupta professor Neurology AIIMS Trauma Centre. Ms. Vijayashree Rathod LD. Metropolitan Magistrate Saket Court had ordered the accused to appear before the court,” a statement issued by the group read.

“We have written a letter to the Director of AIIMS demanding immediate suspension of the accused Dr. Deepak Gupta and to ensure a conducive environment for the complainant in her struggle for justice,” it added.

Meanwhile, the group also called out the Delhi Police for its “inaction against the accused professor” despite the complaint being registered in the case seven months ago under stringent sections. The group said that no arrest or custodial interrogation of the “well-connected” accused was initiated by the police.