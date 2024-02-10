Delhi: 22-yr-old scrap dealer shot at, accused at large

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old scrap dealer was shot at in northeast Delhi on Thursday night over a monetary dispute, an official said on Friday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the five accused. According to police, the incident occurred at Shastri Park.

The injured Shahrukh, who works as a scrap dealer, has more than 13 criminal cases including robbery, snatching and Arms Act, registered against him. The five accused, identified as Farman, Fazil, Prince, Faizal and Wahid, are also scrap dealers by profession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that during the initial probe after the incident, it was revealed that Shahrukh and accused Fazil, Prince and Farman had an old money dispute.

“On Thursday, they cornered Shahrukh on a street. After an altercation, Farman shot him. Shahrukh sustained a gunshot injury in his right lower abdomen. He was taken to GTB Hospital where his condition is said to be stable,” the DCP said. The police have registered a case under various sections.