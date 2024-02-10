Delhi: Chilli powder thrown at pvt firm employee, robbed of Rs 50L in broad daylight

NEW DELHI: In a case of broad daylight dacoity, six people, who allegedly thrashed a businessman’s employee, threw chilli powder in his eyes and robbed him of Rs 50 lakhs, were arrested the crime branch of Delhi Police.

The accused were identified as Mithun Saini alias Mannu (44), Sonu (33), Anil (47), Gajanand Jajra (22), Ranu Prakash Sharma (33) and Samay Singh Meena (37).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said an e-FIR was lodged at Paschim Vihar West police station on January 19 by a businessman regarding theft of Rs 5 lakh from his employee by some unknown persons on January 17.“By examining the complainant and the victim, it was revealed that Rs 50 lakh were robbed from the victim by beating the victim in a three-seater auto hired by him and throwing chilli spray in his eyes,” the Additional CP said.