Delhi: Chilli powder thrown at pvt firm employee, robbed of Rs 50L in broad daylight

NEW DELHI: In a case of broad daylight dacoity, six people, who allegedly thrashed a businessman’s employee, threw chilli powder in his eyes and robbed him of Rs 50 lakhs, were arrested the crime branch of Delhi Police.
The accused were identified as Mithun Saini alias Mannu (44), Sonu (33), Anil (47), Gajanand Jajra (22), Ranu Prakash Sharma (33) and Samay Singh Meena (37).
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said an e-FIR was lodged at Paschim Vihar West police station on January 19 by a businessman regarding theft of Rs 5 lakh from his employee by some unknown persons on January 17.“By examining the complainant and the victim, it was revealed that Rs 50 lakh were robbed from the victim by beating the victim in a three-seater auto hired by him and throwing chilli spray in his eyes,” the Additional CP said.
During the investigation, police identified the auto driver as Mithun Saini alias Mannu, a resident of Azadpur, Delhi but he was absconding. However, the police continued tracing Saini’s whereabouts and he was caught with another accused named Sonu.
“On their instance, two more accused persons namely Anil and Samay Singh were also arrested from the main road, near Vidhan Sabha Metro station,” the senior officer said.
He said on the instance of accused persons Rs 19 lakh cash, cash deposition receipt of Rs. 02 lakh (by the accused Anil in account of his daughter), and two mobile phones (purchased by the accused Anil and Sonu from the booty) were recovered.
During interrogation, they disclosed that one Ranu Prakash Sharma and some more persons of Bikaner, Rajasthan were also involved in the case.
Accordingly, a team reached Bikaner in search of accused Ranu Prakash Sharma. On the basis of technical surveillance and local input, accused Ranu Prakash Sharma and Gajanand Jajra were also arrested.