Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to inspect boundary walls at all Pink Line stations

NEW DELHI: A day after a portion of Gokulpuri metro station caved in killing one person and injuring five others, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) managing director Vikas Kumar on Friday issued directions for the inspection of parapets of all elevated stations on Pink Line.

“In case, any corrective action is required at any station, it should be carried out after making a detailed method statement depending on the situation,” Kumar said after a review meeting with heads of departments.

If any repair and maintenance work needs to be done at a station, it should be undertaken with minimum inconvenience to passengers and the public, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has written to the DMRC informing it about its investigation. “We have begun our probe and written to the DMRC. We will fix the accountability of the incident,” DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Meanwhile, DMRC has sought directions from the Delhi High Court to allow a tree officer to examine its application to cut down 215 trees for its fourth-phase project. The HC on Friday underscored the need to balance infrastructure development with greenery and asked authorities to come up with a “comprehensive plan” for transplantation or compensatory afforestation in projects requiring felling of trees.