JNU comes out with report card as V-C completes two years in office

NEW DELHI: As the Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit completed two years after assuming office on February 7, the varsity has presented a report on the achievements of the University since her joining.

Going by the report, within the past two years, the administration has strengthened a positive and conducive academic environment of the University by carrying out its core function of coordinating, streamlining, monitoring and evaluating the academic development process in the University.

The report further shared that a total of 143 faculty CAS cases have been completed and promoted to the post of professors (44), associate professor (18), assistant professors (33) and assistant professor stage II to III (48).

In addition,149 faculty members were inducted through open recruitment as- 29 professors, 79 associate professors and 41 assistant professors.The varsity highlighted that working towards gender equality, as of now 31 administrative positions are held by women, up from 19, two years ago.

Sharing the new academic initiatives in past year; the varsity said that work is in progress for establishment of special centres for Odia and Marathi.

In the category of student related achievements, the university shared in 2023, Bark hostel was made ready, an agreement was signed with Jio in December 2022 for making JNU a 5G enabled campus.