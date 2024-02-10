L-G sanctions CBI inquiry against ex-Tihar official

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has sanctioned an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a former jail superintendent of Tihar prison in connection with a “racket” that allegedly extorted Rs 10 crore from jailed money laundering accused Sukash Chandrashekhar, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The matter is under investigation by the central agency and a request for prosecution sanction was made to the L-G, who is the competent authority in the matter, through Delhi government’s directorate of vigilance (DoV), they said.

“The L-G has sanctioned the CBI Inquiry under the 17A of Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, 1988, against Raj Kumar, the then Superintendent of Jail No 4, Tihar prison complex,” a statement said.