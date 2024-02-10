New Delhi Municipal Corporation to organise 2nd edition of tulip festival

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is all set to welcome spring with the second edition of its tulip festival, following the success and appreciation of last year’s event. The event will be held between February 10 and 21 at the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri.

This year, the NDMC has imported 3 lakh tulip buds of different varieties from the Netherlands. Plantation of the buds began in mid-December 2023 at parks in NDMC areas, the Winsdor Place roundabout, in the vicinity of the Vice-President’s Bungalow, 11 Murti, and significant stretches of Shanti Path, underscoring NDMC’s commitment to enhancing the aesthetic of the city.

The NDMC is organizing a series of events like the much-anticipated tulip walk, set to take place on February 10. The walk will feature an exhibition with insights into tulip plantation and the visual marvel of the wide variety of tulips blossoming on Shantipath. An Indo-Dutch music event will also be held on February 16 and a photography competition is slated for February 21

Despite challenges like unpredictable weather conditions. NDMC’s strategic and cost-effective approach is said to ensure success of this event.