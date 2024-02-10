Pension amount of retired DTC staff deposited in their accounts: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all outstanding pensions for retired DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) employees have been transferred to their bank accounts. The CM also assured the elderly of his commitment to redress any grievances they may have, saying since assuming office, the AAP-led government has ensured disbursal of pensions to retired DTC staff regularly.

The CM claimed the government was dedicated to the cause of its staff, such that a special assembly session was called to increase the budget allocated for pensions.

Kejriwal, however, alleged that the central government was posing obstacles to welfare schemes, claiming interference in the Delhi government’s initiatives.

Despite these challenges,the CM urged the retirees to keep faith in him, assuring them that he would safeguard their right to pension and ensure they receive their rightful dues.