Pension amount of retired DTC staff deposited in their accounts: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all outstanding pensions for retired DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) employees have been transferred to their bank accounts. The CM also assured the elderly of his commitment to redress any grievances they may have, saying since assuming office, the AAP-led government has ensured disbursal of pensions to retired DTC staff regularly.
The CM claimed the government was dedicated to the cause of its staff, such that a special assembly session was called to increase the budget allocated for pensions.
Kejriwal, however, alleged that the central government was posing obstacles to welfare schemes, claiming interference in the Delhi government’s initiatives.
Despite these challenges,the CM urged the retirees to keep faith in him, assuring them that he would safeguard their right to pension and ensure they receive their rightful dues.
Addressing the retired DTC employees, Kejriwal said that their outstanding pension amounts have been transferred to their respective bank accounts. “I know that many of you are annoyed. Anger arises only from those close to us, and your anger is justified. For the last one and a half years, you’re facing troubles in receiving your pensions,” he said.
The CM said, “Before our government was formed, you used to face a lot of hardships to get your pension. The previous government said if DTC employees want pension, then the DTC should generate funds. Since we assumed power, we started giving pension from the Delhi government’s budget. And since then, DTC employees are receiving their pensions each month without any interruptions. For the troubles that you are facing in the last 1.5 years, I apologise.”
The CM said he holds himself responsible for the grievances of retired DTC employees. “We called a special assembly session to increase the budget for your pension. Now we have released all outstanding pensions, the CM said.