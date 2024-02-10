The Ways of Seeing Kali

Kali, Three Ways

Grouped under the three categories of ‘Divinity’, ‘Subalternity’ and ‘Protest’, the paintings, from unknown artists of the Kalighat School of art and British chroniclers of the colonial times to the ones by contemporary artists in the 2000s, trace how the image of the deity has transformed over centuries with the changing cultural, spiritual and aesthetic landscape. The early paintings and prints, including commissioned works, depict her in the context of the mythology associated with her based on works such as the Mahabhagavata Purana. They reflect the “dark, powerful and untameable aspects of feminine worship in the Indian subcontinent”. While for artists in the modern era, with Nirode Mazumdar and M F Husain, Kali is neither Puranic nor Tantric. Severed from her textual and popular representations, she is completely remade in the imaginations of these artists, variously represented in abstract and cubist styles of painting, among others.

The exhibition also presents how the imagery of Kali was invoked as a call to rebellion during various points in the Independence movement against the British, who vilified her as a goddess of the “thugees”. A 20th century poster on display, with the inscription ‘Jai Hind’, shows Subhash Chandra Bose presenting his own head in one hand while wielding a sword in the other, visually encapsulating his famous words ‘Give me your blood, and I’ll give you freedom’. “In the Devi Bhagavat Purana, Kali’s fierce resistance and battle with the asuras may have identified her as an invincible goddess, who was invoked during the struggle against the British imperial presence,” says Sinha.