Trial court order against Shabnam Hashmi in CAA case quashed by Delhi HC

The court, however, said police shall have the liberty to file a “fresh complaint” and the same would be considered in accordance with law. It also noted that in the present matter, there is no challenge to the registration of the FIR.

The FIR was registered against the petitioner in June 2020 after police came across a video of eight to 10 people walking with a banner against the CAA at a DDA park in Sector 6, Dwarka.

According to police, the video was posted on the X handle of the petitioner, who was part of the group seen in the video and was holding the banner. It was stated that their conduct was in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the assistant commissioner of police, Dwarka on June 1, 2020 under section 144 of the CrPC.

The investigating agency said the petitioner committed an offence under section 188 (disobedience to orderd by public servant) of the IPC.