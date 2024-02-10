Will open a school for every summons sent to me: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP-ruled central government has let loose various probe agencies after him by sending notices one after the other, as if he is a terrorist, dacoit, or thief.

Kejriwal said, “Let them keep sending summonses. As many summonses as you send, I will build that many more schools.” Kejriwal also shared it on the ‘X’ social media platform too.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of a new school building at Kondli assembly constituency on Friday, Kejriwal said, “These days, notice after notice is being sent to me every day. Sometimes CBI notices, sometimes ED notices, sometimes Income Tax notices, sometimes Delhi Police notices. They have unleashed all the agencies after me as if I am the biggest terrorist of the country, as if I am the biggest dacoit of the country, I am the biggest thief of the country.”

Continuing his attack against the BJP-ruled central government, the AAP supremo said, “They are after me, but I am not worried about them. I have told them to keep sending me summons. As many summonses as you send, I will build that many more schools. You follow your beliefs; I will follow mine. You believe in framing false cases, sending summons; you believe in negative activities only. I believe in building schools, hospitals, providing education to the poor, and serving the people. You are only greedy for power; I am only greedy for service. I will only serve the people.”