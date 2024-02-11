HC directs Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 victim

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to pay Rs 50,000 ex gratia to the kin of a man who had contracted coronavirus and died due to COVID-19 complications.

The high court refused to accept the state's submission the cause of the death was a cardiac arrest and the man passed away a month after a positive RT-PCR report and was, therefore, not entitled to a compensation under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana (MCPASY).

The court noted the hospital's death summary that the petitioner's husband contracted COVID-19 and was admitted and remained at the hospital till his death on June 19, 2021.

"The death summary categorically points out that the man had contracted COVID-19, and suffered aftereffects of COVID-19, never improved and ultimately passed away on June 19, 2021. Just because the ultimate cause of death is shown to be cardiac arrest does not mean that the husband of the petitioner did not pass away due to the complications arising out of COVID-19," Justice Subramonium Prasad said.