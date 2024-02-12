17-yr-old boy thrashed and stabbed by eight juveniles in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy returning from tution was thrashed and stabbed by more than half a dozen boys with whom he was having strained relations over some personal issue.

According to the police, five of the eight accused, who are all juveniles, have been apprehended.

DCP (central) Harsh Vardhan said the incident was reported on Friday at 9.45 pm when a PCR call regarding stabbing was received at Patel Nagar police station after which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

“A minor was rushed to hospital with stab injuries,” the DCP said.

When the minor boy’s condition got stable, he told the police that he was returning home when seven to eight boys thrashed and stabbed him.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and five juveniles were apprehended.

The officer further said that during questioning, the accused told police that they had tussled between them for last few days.

“We have recovered the knife used for the crime. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the officer.

Last month, a juvenile was sexually assaulted and thrashed in Hauz Khas Park by his friends, who were all minors.