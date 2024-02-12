A Love Letter to Oneself

I keep hearing this in India: “Uff this Valentines Shalentines is all Western stuff.” True, all the hype and pressure and red plastic hearts infantilise a deeper concept if there is one.

What then is love? And why should we celebrate love? Too often love seems the preserve of romantic lovers. Intimacy and passion scream loudly in this type of love and research indicates that in spite of the poetry and ballads of idealisation of the other, it is essentially sexual arousal that is dominant in this kind of love. Yet I saw my parents late in their lives, when sex may no longer be a primary activity, display utter devotion for each other.

Tenderness, fondness, warmth, passion, adoration. These are like beautiful saplings to cultivate inside ourselves. It changes the flavour of how we experience ourselves. And all we know of the world is what we experience inside ourselves. So the starting point of loving any other has to be self-appreciation. Any relationship we have can only be as good as the one we have with ourselves.