A Wicked web of deceit

Saturday, December 2, 2023. Surinder Singh is spending the day with his family at his Vasant Kunj residence in southwest Delhi. The day has gone well till the afternoon as he proceeds to check his mail history. Confusion, followed by disbelief; there are multiple emails from his bank. Deductions have been made from ‘your’ virtual credit card, the bank informs indifferently.

Now reader, a virtual credit card is a digital card, available solely over the internet and does not have a physical form. Customers can use them to carry out online transactions. It is similar to a conventional credit or debit card, bearing a card number, CVV, and validity period. However, these details are only available online.

Back at his residence, Surinder Singh wondered how he came to own a virtual card. As far as he knew, he didn’t have one; never applied for one either. The bank, however, thought otherwise. An Axis Bank virtual credit card is registered in his name, but set up under some unknown email ID and unknown mobile number.

He lodged a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding the dubious transactions, to the tune of Rs 3 lakh from his Axis Bank account. The complaint was received by the Cyber Police Station, Delhi Police, Southwest District, which finally went on to crack one of the most sophisticated and unusual cases of cybercrime in the city.

Not every time does a victim of cyberscam get a call from the cybercons or is enticed into a lucrative offer by manipulative voices on the other side. Sometimes, a fraud would adopt elaborate and elegant ploys, and the target’s bank account emptied remotely without any need for making contact. Surinder Singh was one of these unfortunate victims.