AAP does it again, betrays Congress by exiting alliance: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that his party members were correct all along that the Aam Aadmi Party would again betray Congress as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Punjab hinted at going solo in the upcoming general elections.

“Delhi BJP has been continuously saying since 2013 that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a trustworthy person. He has betrayed Congress as expected,” Sachdev said.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating the Sri Guru Amar Dass Thermal Plant at Taran Taran in Punjab, Kejriwal said that BJP is scared that if AAP completes so many welfare works, nobody will be able to stop AAP’s win. “The people of Delhi have decided to give all seven Lok Sabha seats to AAP and if the people of Punjab also give us all 13 Lok Sabha seats, all your wishes will be fulfilled,” Kejriwal said.

Pertinent to mention here that just a day before the AAP decided to contest on all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving its INDIA bloc alliance partner Congress in a fix.